Martins Licis Deadlifted 803lbs for 8 to Win the Arnold Classic Europe Strongman

This weekend’s Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona was host to a number of high-profile bodybuilding and strength competitions, but in a sea of chiseled physiques and clanging weights, it was the feat from strongman Martins Licis that may have been the event’s most impressive.
The 28-year-old American-born powerhouse took home first place in the Arnold Classic Europe Pro Strongman competition with an impressive deadlift showing at 803 pounds for a set of eight. You can watch the winning lift below:
803lb (365kg) deadlifts for 8 repetitions, to secure the win at the @arnoldclassiceurope competition! Even some extra left in the tank 😈 ... Thank you for the video and yelling @reddpanduhh ! 🤘🏼@sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @probodycoach #strongman #deadlifts #pulls #posterior #arnoldschwarzenegger #weightlifting #powerlifting @kingofthelifts
For his impressive display, Licis pocketed $10,000, a guaranteed spot at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, and a trophy (actually a giant beer stein) handed to him from the man himself:
Congrats to @BigBangTraining for winning @ArnoldClassicEu Strongman, $10,000 and guaranteed spot in 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus. #ArnoldStrongman 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ONbAkax7bZ
— ArnoldSports (@ArnoldSports) September 29, 2018
