Martins Licis Deadlifted 803lbs for 8 to Win the Arnold Classic Europe Strongman

This weekend’s Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona was host to a number of high-profile bodybuilding and strength competitions, but in a sea of chiseled physiques and clanging weights, it was the feat from strongman Martins Licis that may have been the event’s most impressive.

The 28-year-old American-born powerhouse took home first place in the Arnold Classic Europe Pro Strongman competition with an impressive deadlift showing at 803 pounds for a set of eight. You can watch the winning lift below:

For his impressive display, Licis pocketed $10,000, a guaranteed spot at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, and a trophy (actually a giant beer stein) handed to him from the man himself:



Congrats to @BigBangTraining for winning @ArnoldClassicEu Strongman, $10,000 and guaranteed spot in 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus. #ArnoldStrongman 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ONbAkax7bZ — ArnoldSports (@ArnoldSports) September 29, 2018

[h/t Bleacher Report, BarBend]