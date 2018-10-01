News

Martins Licis Deadlifted 803lbs for 8 to Win the Arnold Classic Europe Strongman

He left Barcelona $10,000 heavier.

Martins Licis Deadlifted 803lbs for 8
Instagram/martinslicis

This weekend’s Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona was host to a number of high-profile bodybuilding and strength competitions, but in a sea of chiseled physiques and clanging weights, it was the feat from strongman Martins Licis that may have been the event’s most impressive.

The 28-year-old American-born powerhouse took home first place in the Arnold Classic Europe Pro Strongman competition with an impressive deadlift showing at 803 pounds for a set of eight. You can watch the winning lift below:


For his impressive display, Licis pocketed $10,000, a guaranteed spot at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, and a trophy (actually a giant beer stein) handed to him from the man himself:


[h/t Bleacher Report, BarBend]

Topics:
Comments