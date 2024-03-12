Timeless action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme wowed us with Bloodsport and Kickboxer in the 1980s, Double Impact and Time Cop in the 90s, and even graced the new millennium with a star turn in The Expendables 2, but after posting a recent image to his Instagram account, it appears that JCVD still packs a punch in 2024.

Taking to Instagram on March 3, the Street Fighter star said; “On set, resting between the fight scenes. Cool movie coming out!” While it’s not clear what movie he is referring to, a quick check of IMDB.com shows that Van Damme, who last mixed it up in the 2021 film, Haters has a number of projects on the go.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Looks Sensational at 63

With JVCD slated to appear in upcoming movies such as the action-thriller Silent Kill, and the action-adventure What’s My Name, we will have to join the rest of his 8 million followers to find out when we will next see him on the big screen. In the meantime, the actor recently provided a glimpse of another upcoming movie, Darkness of Man and he also blew us away last year, proving that consistency is key by posting a picture from Thailand that left us all in awe of his muscular and lean physique. It certainly seems that Father Time has his hands full with the martial arts legend.

In a 2023 interview for the PA news agency, promoting his Whiskey brand, Old Oak, the “muscles from Brussels” shared that aside from a shot of the good stuff, JCVD prioritises flexibility for longevity. Those who remember Van Damme’s epic stretch scenes, like meditating while performing the splits across two chairs will know that few have ever been as flexible as this film star. “When you train and you are getting older; it’s good to stay very flexible, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “You feel the correct movement and suddenly the muscle will become a mind, and the mind will take over and will say: ‘today I want a little more weight,’ and this is how it works.” Van Damme could be described as an old oak himself, but he’s still in better shape than the majority of people half his age.