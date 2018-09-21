New Workout Videos Show Sylvester Stallone Getting in 'Rambo' Shape for Upcoming Sequel

With all the hype surrounding Sylvester Stallone’s return as Rocky Balboa in Creed II, it’s the upcoming Rambo sequel that’s even more interesting. In Creed, Sly’s taken on a mentor role to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, but in the upcoming Rambo 5, Stallone is hopping back into his familiar action hero territory.

Not much is known about the movie’s plot, outside of the fact that it’ll involve Mexican drug cartels and a kidnapping, but we do know that Stallone is leaving to film before the end of September. It’s been reported that Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg has signed on to direct as well. With Rambo gearing up to film, that means Stallone’s been hitting the gym hard to prepare. And at 72, the action veteran doesn’t look like he’s missed a beat.

Check out some of the workout videos he’s posted to Instagram: