Porn Star Breaks Twerking World Record

While Shawn Rhoden was making history by tying the record for the oldest bodybuilder to take the top prize at the Mr. Olympia, Juelz Ventura was making a different kind of fitness history in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old porn star broke the Guinness World Record for “Longest Twerk Session,” crushing the old record of 2 hours, 1 minute with a jaw-dropping 2-hour, 30-minute nonstop twerk session.

Ventura kicked off her record-breaking session at the stroke of midnight on September 16 at the Crazy Horse III gentlemen’s club to celebrate National Twerking Day (of course that’s a thing). The club hired two neutral witnesses and two timekeepers to record the event. Helpers were on hand to feed her water through a straw because it’s important to stay hydrated during any marathon (including a twerking marathon).

Watch the video of her feat.

A rep for the Crazy Horse asked her how confident she felt about breaking the record before her attempt and she responded, “I can twerk forever, the current title is like taking an easy two hour hike.” Clearly, she put her booty where her mouth is on Sunday.

After breaking the record, she wrote on Instagram, "U know I love to shake my booty! But now I gotta take a little break, she sore."