Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson Looks to Be in Stellar Shape for Bellator 192

During his prime, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson displayed a muscular and chiseled physique during weigh-ins that got his opponent's attention. As of late, however, the MMA legend's physique has appeared a bit less intimidating.

Some may have questioned his commitment to getting in shape prior to last year's matchup against Muhammed Lawal, in which he came in looking a bit soft at 253lbs. That night, Jackson lost in a unanimous decision, leaving many to wonder if the former UFC light heavyweight champion would ever regain the dominance he once displayed in the cage.

Cut to the present, in which Jackson now looks a whole lot leaner and meaner leading up to his big fight this weekend against Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192. Whether it was just a matter of cutting out the ketchup, ramping up the training intensity, or a combination of both, the 39-year-old looks to have found the recipe for revitalization.

Here's Jackson throwing the gloves during yesterday's open workouts.



While Quinton @Rampage4real Jackson declined to reveal his actual weight ahead of #Bellator192, the longtime light heavyweight does look leaner than his last appearance. Check him out on the mitts at today's open workouts.



Full media scrum: https://t.co/hfhzWNUQQd pic.twitter.com/zRWX789pa8 — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) January 18, 2018

Will the former champ's body transformation translate into a win at Bellator 192 this Saturday night? Tune in to the Paramount network to catch all the action from The Forum in Inglewood, CA.