The Rock Introduces His New Lady Katie

Beyond being the highest-paid actor in the world ever, ridiculously buff, and still managing to stay down to earth, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's sense of humor is one of his most endearing qualities. He gave fans another glimpse of that famous wit in his most recent Instagram post, introducing us to a special lady in his life.

The Rock introduces Katie, a sea lion at the Georgia Aquarium, in the video saying, "As all you guys around the world know, I am one with creatures and animals and basically anything with a heartbeat. This is Katie, and I've been working with Katie for many many years now. A little something special for you guys on the 'gram now. I taught Katie how to say my name." Katie responds with a series of barks that The Rock quickly brushes off with, "Well, Katie, that's the inappropriate name. We don't want to share that, that's just between us."

He continues to show fans how talkative Katie is, before wrapping their conversation up by throwing some shade at his Central Intelligence costar Kevin Hart. Hart and The Rock have been famously in a lighthearted social media feud for the last year. He tells her to say, "You're much bigger than Kevin Hart," which she responds to with an affirming grunt.