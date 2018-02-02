'The Rock' Reflects On His Mother's Suicide Attempt During Cemetery Scene in 'Ballers'

Whether it's a movie or television show, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears on the screen hilarity or action-packed ass kickings typically ensue. On rare occasions, however, you'll find a somber moment during which one of the world's most intimidating, yet kind-hearted men lets down his guard to expose a softer side.

A rare sighting of that sort recently took place on the set of HBO's hit show Ballers when a scene called for Johnson's character to visit his brother's grave site.

"Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my character’s brother, William who committed suicide," "The Rock" wrote in his Instagram post. He went on to share a similar, real-life experience he had as a teenager when his mother attempted to take her own life on a busy interstate highway.

While he admitted that it was a tough scene to shoot, the action star saw the experience as a reminder to be aware of others close to us who may be having a difficult time in life. "Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone," he wrote.

Johnson's mother survived that traumatizing event, but the haunting memory will always be with him. Sharing this personal story may have been difficult for a guy more comfortable talking about his battle with the iron, but it certainly will help to shed more light on a sensitive subject that deserves our attention.