Ronda Rousey Calls WWE ‘Made Up’ in Latest YouTube Video

In the latest episode of Ronda Rousey’s vlog, Rhonda on the Road, the former UFC-champ and now WWE star went off on wrestling in the video that ran more than 11 minutes. She basically said she was not going to follow their scripted rules anymore. “I’m not going out there and doing their fucking act anymore,” said Rousey in the video. “I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want.”

The wrestler has had recent bouts with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and continues to set herself up as an individual, independent of the WWE’s rules. In the YouTube video, Rousey talked about being happy about Roman Reigns’ recent return then went on to talk about her Monday Night Raw altercation with Becky Lynch, where, in an apparently unscripted move, Rousey continued to beat on Lynch in the ring.

“I’m tired of just being here to entertain people,” she said in the video. “I’m not taking anymore direction, or notes or orders—and every time I go out there I’m going to do whatever the hell I want to do, and they’re just going to have to keep filming and cashing the checks I ring in." Lynch recently made a lewd joke about Rousey's husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne, on Twitter. Rousey promised to "break" Lynch the next time she saw her, and apparently did during this week's Raw.

Rousey went on to say that wrestling, specifically WWE, is scripted. ‘It’s all made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can fucking touch me. The end.” However "scripted" WWE may be, there's nothing "made up" about Rousey's “character” now.