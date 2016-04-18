It’s not often you see two of the greatest bodybuilding legends of all time working out together at the local gym, but that’s just what Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno recently did at Gold’s gym in Venice, California.

Here the Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia champions can be seen encouraging each other to knock out the last few reps on the chest press machine. And for the icing on the cake, we get a chest pose from both the big men who know a thing or two about showing off their mighty pecs.