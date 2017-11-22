Sylvester Stallone's Meteoric Rise to Action Star Icon

Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty

Fifty-five and counting. That’s the number of films in which Sylvester “Sly” Stallone has appeared throughout his illustrious cinematic career. And there’s no sign he’s slowing down after four decades on the big screen. His newest film, Escape Plan 2, a sequel to the 2013 action thriller Escape Plan is due to premier in 2018.

A 40-plus-year career is impressive in its own right, but even more so in Stallone’s case. Much like Rocky Balboa, the character he created in his breakout 1976 film Rocky, Stallone has defied the odds, rising from obscurity to becoming one of the world’s biggest movie stars and box office draws.

But Stallone’s credentials extend beyond his screen presence. He’s not only a director, producer, and screenwriter (he wrote the script for Rocky in three days), but also a painter, novelist, art collector, and business entrepreneur.

However, it's Sly's body of work on film that has made him so adored and admired by countless fans across the globe. Here are just a few of the memorable movies Stallone has starred in throughout his illustrious career.