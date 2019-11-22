'Synthol Freak' Has 3 Pounds of Petroleum Jelly Removed from His Arm

If the name Kirill Tereshin sounds familiar to you, it's probably because the Russian "bodybuilder" and self-proclaimed "synthol freak," known for his massive artificial biceps, recently made headlines for getting destroyed in an MMA bout against a fellow internet star and getting knocked down in a slapping contest with a world champ. But this time, he's making the rounds for something much less stupid: getting surgery to remove the oil that formed his signature biceps and triceps.
The typically unapologetic synthol enthusiast had a change of heart a few months back when he started to get sick and experienced alarming inflammation. Tereshin injected about three liters of petroleum jelly into each arm, according to Alana Mamaeva, the Russian plastic surgery activist who helped raise money for Tereshin's surgery. In an Instagram post, she wrote that when "Bazooka Arms" reached out, she initially thought that there was no hope for him other than amputation.
Fortunately, the pair settled on Dr. Dmitryy Melnikov, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Sechenov Moscow State Medical University who often finds himself fixing botched operations. Melnikov reportedly removed a total of about three pounds of scar tissue and petroleum jelly in the first of at least four surgeries necessary to rid Tereshin of his bazooka arms for good.
Melnikov posted some videos and photos of the procedure, but be warned: They're not for the squeamish.
В руках у Кирилла «Руки-Базуки» мы нашли то же, что находим в груди и ягодицах у многочисленных наших пациенток. А именно: вазелин. Попадая в тело, вазелин вызывает эффект, напоминающий большой ожог: все ткани умирают и замещаются рубцами. В таких условиях удаление «рук-базук» становится очень рискованной операцией: все функционально важные нервы и артерии оказываются вплетены в клубок рубцов и масла, а хирургического слоя просто нет! Нашей целью было удалить максимум инородного вещества и при этом сохранить функциональность рук. Поэтому мы решили убирать гипертрофированные мышцы поэтапно, начиная с левого трицепса. В настоящий момент пациент чувствует себя хорошо. Рука функционирует. Сегодня мы выписали его домой! Отдельное спасибо @alana_mamaeva за помощь и медицинское сопровождение Кирилла! У неё в аккаунте сейчас можно посмотреть всю его историю! С чего людям вообще пришло в голову колоть в себя вазелин — я не знаю. Но знаю точно, что за последние 5 лет число жертв вазелина не уменьшилось, а только возросло. И это очень печальная статистика.
In Melnikov's post, he said that he often finds petroleum jelly in women's breasts and buttocks. As you can probably guess, the effects of injecting yourself with petroleum jelly are not good.
"Once in the body, petroleum jelly causes an effect that resembles a large burn: all tissues die and are replaced by scars," his post (translated by Google) says. "In such conditions, the removal of the "bazooka" becomes a very risky operation: all functionally important nerves and arteries are woven into a ball of scars and oil, and there is simply no surgical layer! Our goal was to remove the maximum of foreign matter while maintaining the functionality of the hands."
Luckily for Tereshin, the first surgery was a success.
Mamaeva also posted on Instagram to share Tereshin's story in hopes of putting a spotlight on the issue.
ЦЕНА ХАЙПА Это Кирилл «Руки-Базуки» @kirilltereshin96 и он вкачал себе 3 литра вазелина в каждую руку. Руки раздуло и Кирилл прославился, как качок. Но два месяца назад веселью пришёл конец. Кириллу стало плохо, у него начались воспаления. Он вызвал скорую помощь, и СКОРАЯ ОТ НЕГО ОТКАЗАЛАСЬ. Он написал мне, и сначала я думала что это нереально. Что мы никогда не найдём врача, который возьмётся за это. Все пророчили Кириллу ампутацию. А ведь ему всего 23 года! Ну и плюс Кирилл должен был сам выбрать своего доктора, я на него не давила!! Решение мы приняли, когда в Сеченовском институте нам предложили удалять вазелин поэтапно, частями. @drmelnikov провёл первый этап лечения Кирилла. Впереди ещё минимум 3 операции. Но мы на верном пути! Пожелайте Кириллу здоровья! Каждый имеет право на будущее. the Price of hype This is Kirill "Bazooka Hands" @kirilltereshin96 and he pumped himself 3 liters of petroleum jelly in each hand. His hands were swollen and Cyril became famous as a jockster. But two months ago, the fun came to an end. Cyril became ill, he began inflammation. He called an ambulance, and the ambulance refused him. He wrote to me, and at first I thought it was unrealistic. That we will never find a doctor who will take up this. Everyone predicted amputation to Cyril. But he is only 23 years old! Well, plus Cyril had to choose his doctor himself, I did not put pressure on him !! We made the decision when the Sechenovskiy Institute suggested we remove the petroleum jelly in stages, in parts. @drmelnikov carried out the first stage of treatment of Cyril. There are at least 3 more operations ahead. But we are on the right track! Wish Cyril health! Everyone has the right to the future.
None of the parties involved have mentioned a timeline for the second surgery, but we're sure they'll keep us posted on social media.