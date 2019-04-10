These Famous Bodybuilders' Zodiac Signs Won't Surprise You

Ever wonder whether the star you were born under is impacting your gains? Do you feel as though you’re destined for fitness greatness but something cosmic is holding you back? It could be your sign.

Often deemed millennial silliness these days, the 12 signs of the zodiac have some pretty ancient roots, with their modern forms attributed to the ancient Greeks. We're talking thousands of years here, so maybe there's some truth to be found in the night sky, after all. We did a bit of research to find out whether some of bodybuilding's most recognizable names fit their zodiac signs.

If you're curious about the athletes who share your sign, check out this list of some of bodybuilding’s biggest figures and the star signs they fall under.