Flex Online / jtyler / Getty

News

These Famous Bodybuilders' Zodiac Signs Won't Surprise You

Could the path to fitness glory be written in the stars?

by
Flex Online / jtyler / Getty

Ever wonder whether the star you were born under is impacting your gains? Do you feel as though you’re destined for fitness greatness but something cosmic is holding you back? It could be your sign.

Often deemed millennial silliness these days, the 12 signs of the zodiac have some pretty ancient roots, with their modern forms attributed to the ancient Greeks. We're talking thousands of years here, so maybe there's some truth to be found in the night sky, after all. We did a bit of research to find out whether some of bodybuilding's most recognizable names fit their zodiac signs. 

If you're curious about the athletes who share your sign, check out this list of some of bodybuilding’s biggest figures and the star signs they fall under.

1 of 12
Chris Nicoll / filo / Getty
Aries (March 20-April 20) The Ram, Fire Sign, Ruled by Mars

Aries, being the first of the zodiac, are known to be natural born leaders. They are often perceived as confident, loud, and independent. They value honesty, but are also known to be quite stubborn and blunt. Considered the “strongest” sign, it's no wonder that two Olympia winners—and the father of modern bodybuilding—fall under this star sign.

  • Shawn Rhoden (April 2, 1975)
  • Dorian Yates (April 19, 1962)
  • Eugen Sandow (April 2, 1867)
2 of 12
Marc Pfitzenreuter / Contributor / filo / Getty
Taurus (April 21-May 20) The Bull, Earth Sign, Ruled by Venus

Laid-back and stable, Taurus is a sign that enjoys simple comforts of life and relationships. They're hard workers, and they know what they want, typically being unwavering in their pursuit of their goals and ideals. A Taurus in the gym will be there until the front desk attendant has to turn off the lights in the building and the overnight janitors come in to clean the toilets.

  • Ronnie Coleman (May 13, 1964)
  • William Bonac (May 18, 1982)
3 of 12
Jack Tinney / Contributor / filo / Getty
Gemini (May 21-June 21) The Twins, Air Sign, Ruled by Mercury

Geminis may be known as the sign with two faces, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Intelligent and socially apt, Geminis are strong communicators with dynamic personalities. They are often considered the most emotionally intelligent of the signs thanks to their ability to see things from different perspectives. So when you’re stuck in a rut at the gym, try asking a Gemini to help you see things from a different angle.

  • John Grimek (June 17, 1910)
4 of 12
Gary Phillips / filo / Getty
Cancer (June 22-July 23) The Crab, Water Sign, Ruled by the Moon

What is it about Cancers that so many bodybuilding legends fall under this star sign? Cancers are deep, emotional signs, not what you’d typically expect from a stereotypical man of iron. Maybe it's because Cancers are resilient signs; they get knocked down seven times, and you'd better believe this water sign is getting up eight. This rings true especially with IFBB greats Roelly Winklaar and Kai Green, both of whom have never been able to achieve the coveted Mr. Olympia title. Despite the sometimes controversial, disappointing results they've faced, they haven't stopped hitting the gym and making those gains.

  • Roelly Winklaar (June 22, 1977)
  • Kai Green (July 12, 1975)
  • Frank Zane (June 28, 1942)
  • Sergio Oliva (July 4, 1941)
5 of 12
Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / filo / Getty
Leo (July 23-August 23) The Lion, Fire Sign, Ruled by the Sun

Is anyone surprised that Arnold, one of the most iconic and legendary bodybuilders of all time, is a Leo? Absolutely not. Leos, like the lions that represented them, are proud individuals who love to be the center of attention. Leos are natural leaders, which goes to show why Schwarzenegger was able to change the game of professional bodybuilding in the ways he did. Schwarzenegger’s illustrious career in bodybuilding, film, and politics speaks for the sign's courage, showmanship, and strength. Bodybuilding icons Jay Cutler and Franco Columbu—a close friend of The Oak's to this day—also share this sign with the sport's most famous name.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger (July 30, 1947)
  • Jay Cutler (August 3, 1973)
  • Franco Columbo (August 7, 1941)
6 of 12
Chris Nicoll / filo / Getty
Virgo (August 23-September 23) The Virgin, Earth Sign, Ruled by Mercury

Virgos are a force to be reckoned with in their own right. Virgos are intelligent, organized, and will always get the job done. A Virgo's major downfall is their desire for perfection, which makes them perfect contendors to achieve bodybuilding’s idealistic physique standards. 

  • Big Ramy (September 16, 1984)
  • Shawn Ray (September 9, 1965)
  • Chris Dickerson (August 25, 1939)
  • Flex Wheeler (August 23, 1965)
7 of 12
filo / Getty
Libra (September 23-October 23) The Scales, Air Sign, Ruled by Venus

This sign's symbol says it all: Libras need balance. They are socially intelligent and natural negotiators, and they don’t cause drama. Seriously, when did Larry Scott ever cause any major drama in the bodybuilding community (besides securing the title of first Mr. Olympia back in 1965 and defending it in '66)? Libras are a sign driven by aesthetics, and if you’ve learned anything from bodybuilding, there's no shame in being vain. You'll find Libras at any competition arguing with the spray tan artist, making sure their paint job is just right before they hit the stage.

  • Jeremy Buendia (October 10, 1990)
  • Larry Scott (October 12, 1938)
8 of 12
Chris Nicoll / filo / Getty
Scorpio (October 24-November 23) The Scorpion, Water Sign, Ruled by Mars and Pluto

We found more IFBB Professional League bodybuilders to be Scorpios than any other sign and, honestly, no one is surprised. Scorpios are famous for their passion, drive, and individuality, as well as being the most sexually charged of all the star signs. They are often seen as dark and intimidating to those outside of their inner circle (like all the people who think the pro-bodybuilding physique is “scary”), but once you’ve earned their trust, they'll fight for you until the end. Maybe that’s why these bodybuilding icons are so adored within the community.

  • Flex Lewis (November 15, 1983) 
  • Breon Ainsley (November 13, 1979)
  • Ryan Terry (November 17, 1988)
  • Samir Bannout (November 7, 1955)
  • Lee Haney (November 11, 1959)
  • Lou Ferrigno (November 9, 1951)
9 of 12
Chris Nicoll / filo / Getty
Sagittarius (November 23-December 23) The Archer, Fire Sign, Ruled by Jupiter

You can't hold a Sagittarius back, which explains why Phil Heath won't be held back in the world of bodybuilding and is already gearing up for the next Olympia. Sagittarius are creative and strong-willed individuals—and are always down for adventure, as long as they can go their own path. You may catch a Sagittarius doing something a bit unconventional in the gym, but somehow they always make it work and look effortless all the same.

  • Phil Heath (December 18, 1979)
  • Dexter Jackson (November 25, 1969)
  • Joe Weider (November 29, 1919)
10 of 12
Eneko DeAngelo YouTube / filo / Getty
Capricorn (December 23-January 20) The Goat, Earth Sign, Ruled by Saturn

The true workaholic of the zodiac, Capricorns will put all other bodybuilders to shame with their dedication to their diet and physique. Capricorns don’t have dreams, they have goals, and they are most likely to achieve those goals because that’s just what Capricorns do. Practical and frugal, Capricorns will be raking in those brand deals and flexing on Instagram in their product-placement athleisure, but looking like the GOAT while doing it. Eneko Deangelo is a perfect example—a classic physique IFBB competitor from Spain who is hustling hard to make a name for himself in the sport both in competition and online.

  • Eneko Deangelo (January 6, 1991)

(photo source: Deanglo's personal YouTube channel)

11 of 12
Steve Smith; filo/Getty
Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Water Carrier, Earth Sign, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Aquarius can be a strange bunch, and if you’ve ever watched Chris Bumstead goofing around on YouTube, you’d know this to be totally true. The Aquarius is an independent, thoughtful sign, but you wouldn’t guess that by looking at them. They can often be quiet and focused. Aquarius is that guy at the gym wearing a baseball cap and headphones, looking so deep in thought you wouldn’t dare ask how much longer he’ll be using the rowing machine.

  • Chris Bumstead (February 2, 1995)
  • Steve Reeves (January 21, 1926)

 

12 of 12
Chris Lund
Pisces (February 18-March 20) The Fish, Water Sign, Ruled by Neptune

Pisces is the most artistic of the zodiac, so they would definitely have a deep appreciation for the craftsmanship of bodybuilding. Markus Rühl was a staple of international bodybuilding during the early 2000s, and his Pisces spirit continues to shine through Instagram with his fun throwback pics. Pisces are empathic, intuitive signs, and they take it particularly hard when their work is criticized or dismissed. So yeah, Pisces is that guy ranting on social media after any competition that he didn’t place top four in, but you still love them for it.

  • Markus Rühl (February 22, 1972)

 

Topics:
Comments