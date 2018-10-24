Watch 4-Time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw Eat Multiple Pizzas

Whether he’s deadlifting or lifting a stone, Brian Shaw takes everything to the max—and his cheat meals are no different. He’s taken down a 7-pound burrito and 14,000 calories worth of Chick-Fil-A with ease. And just this week, Shaw, alongside 2009 England’s Strongest Man winner Terry Hollands, tackled 10,000 calories worth of pizza.

What’s so mystifying about watching Shaw and his fellow bulked-up brethren eat large quantities of food? We’re not sure. But while our inner fat kid finds this video truly aspirational, we suggest sticking to your normal cheat meal and skipping the calorie-palooza that Shaw inhales. Still—enjoy the video below.