Watch: Braun Strowman Pulls the 'Raw' Set Down on Kane and Brock Lesnar

Looks like someone at WWE is going to have to reset the "Weeks Without a Braun Strowman Incident on Raw" counter back to zero.

This time, however, The Monster Among Men went a step further than flipping an ambulance or destroying the ring.

After Kane attacked Brock Lesnar and took him backstage, Strowman joined in on the fun and promptly took both superstars out of commission by slamming Lesnar through a table and throwing a props box on top of Kane, respectively.

Of course, Lesnar wasn't done. Eyeing a grappling hook, he sensed an opportunity and took down a massive part of the Raw stage, crushing both Kane and Lesnar.

Strowman's intent, of course, was to make it clear that he plans to win the Universal Championship by facing Kane and Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. We're pretty sure they got the message.

The Royal Rumble airs on January 28, broadcasting live from Philadelphia on the WWE Network.