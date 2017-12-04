Watch: HBO Unveils First Trailer for 'André the Giant' Documentary

Throughout the years, many a herculean man has stepped into the squared circle—but there was only one true Giant.

At 7'4" and 520lbs, André René Roussimoff, aka "André the Giant," had the size, strength, and charisma to captivate wrestling fans like no other, so it's no surprise that he became one of the most recognized figures in the sports and entertainment world. Those who followed his career likened him to a nearly mythical figure who could not be defeated by any mere mortal.

In an effort to shed more light on the rise and fall of "André the Giant," HBO Sports teamed up with WWE and the Bill Simmons Media Group to make a documentary, aptly titled André The Giant, happen.

It's been more than two years since talk of the project began, but we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. HBO has released a trailer for the film, which chronicles the life of the world's most famous and friendly giant. “He was a god, literally the biggest celebrity in the world," says the narrator in the teaser trailer. If you were to ask those fortunate enough to have seen "The Giant" perform live in his heyday, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who'd disagree.

WWE President Vince McMahon had this to say about André when the project was announced:

“For more than 20 years, 'André the Giant’s' larger-than-life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world. I will always value our friendship, and am proud to tell the story of the 'Eighth Wonder of the World’.”

With a group of accomplished filmmakers involved, including Jason Heir as director, this documentary will likely keep WWE fans glued to the screen for its duration.

According to HBO, André The Giant is slotted to appear on the premium channel in the spring of 2018.