Watch: Ric Flair Wants to See Ronda Rousey Fight His Daughter Charlotte

Over the years, plenty of epic matchups have taken place in the WWE. Fans of the sport know a good fight pairing when they first get wind of it, and will turn out in droves to see the much-anticipated showdown.

So when WWE icon Ric Flair recently suggested that former UFC champ Ronda Rousey square off against his daughter Charlotte in a pro wrestling match, ears perked up.

Flair, whose daughter is currently the Smackdown! Live Women's Champion, has admitted he's looking forward to seeing how Rousey will perform after making the leap from the Octagon to the squared circle. One particular match he (and countless WWE fans) would like to see is one that pits Charlotte against "Rowdy" Ronda.

"She'll bring a lot of notoriety to the company," Flair told TMZ. "Hopefully she wrestles my daughter, that's what I want! The queen and Ronda!" Check out the full clip along with the legendary superstar's take on the all-time greatest professional wrestlers below:

While there's no animosity toward Rousey at this point—Flair and his buddy Hulk Hogan are actually big fans of hers—battle lines could quickly be drawn should the two women ultimately square off in the ring. For now however, it's more of a lovefest, as Flair has nothing but good things to say about Rousey.

"She's really a nice person, which is what we look for first," said the wrestling superstar. "After being around for 45 years, you kinda look at the person for who they are, and she's really nice. Obviously she's intense, but she brings that cross demographic that Brock [Lesnar] did."

Will Flair continue to be as complimentary should his daughter sign on to do battle with the MMA phenom? Stay tuned—we have a feeling sentiments will surely change.