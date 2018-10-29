Pro Tips
Becoming a Legend: Frank Zane’s Top 10 Training Tips
The three-time Mr. Olympia shares what helped him stand out on bodybuilding’s biggest stage.
Of the 14 men to have won a Mr. Olympia title, Frank Zane has cemented his legacy in more ways than one. In addition to being the fifth bodybuilder to secure an O title (he won three, actually), Zane boasted a 190-pound masterpiece of a physique that became the standard of aesthetics. His combination of presentation, symmetry, and conditioning was enough to claim victory over several major names of the Golden Era, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he defeated at the Mr. Universe in 1968. And since he’s the godfather of aesthetics, we asked Zane to bequeath 10 of his favorite training tips so that you, too, can carve out your ideal body.
Snapshot
Birth Date: June 28, 1942
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 185–190 lbs (contest); 200 lbs (off-season)
Birthplace: Kingston, PA
Career Highlights: 1968 Mr. America, 1st; 1968 Mr. Universe, 1st; 1977–79 Olympia, 1st; 1982 Mr. Olympia, 2nd
Instagram: @officialfrankzane