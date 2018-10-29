Becoming a Legend: Frank Zane’s Top 10 Training Tips

1. Skip the Flat Bench

Early on, the flat bench press is good for building pec, delt, and triceps mass, but its usefulness doesn’t last. Currently, I train my pecs only once a week, and I start each workout with the incline bench press—and using dumbbells with a neutral grip allows for a better stretch. Then I move on to the pec deck. If you don’t have access to a good pec deck, then dumbbells on a slight decline are your best option. For the pec deck, I keep the reps in the six-to-12 range, working up in weight and down in reps. Parallel dips on a dip machine are also great. I do higher reps for this exercise, about 15, 12, 10 reps as I increase weight.

Dumbbell Incline Press

Lie down on a bench adjusted to 45 degrees, with a dumbbell in each hand, palms in. Press dumbbells up until over chest, twisting palms out, then lowering them back down.