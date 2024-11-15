Col. Julia Wilson loves being active and helping others become more active. The Deputy Director of the Department of Physical Education for West Point plays a pivotal role in the readiness of the young people that walk through their doors, but even after nearly three decades of service to her county, she is as committed to being her personal best as she was on day one.

“Physical fitness is necessary today as much as it was when I was a PFC. It doesn’t look any different,” said Wilson. “I don’t pay attention to the standards. I go after what is considered excellence.”

That drive was instilled in her from birth. The youngest of four was born in Savannah, Georgia and grew up as a self-described “military brat.” Her father was a soldier, and that meant they traveled and lived in different places throughout her childhood.

She recalled, “I lived 10 years in Europe, and I lived mainly on the east coast of the United States based on my dad’s assignments.”

Wilson credited both of her parents for her positive upbringing and the military for the stability that they had. That may appear as if her career was predetermined, but Wilson said that she had not considered the military as an option for herself early on. However, as she entered adulthood, she felt she needed purpose, motivation, and direction.

“I joined the Army a little later than most because I was 23,” she recalled. “I was switching colleges and gotten into interior design, but felt that wasn’t my calling. I was passionate about physical education.”

The Army helped scratch that itch and provided different programs that could help her move towards a career in physical education. She credited the origins of that passion to her father signing up for recreational sports and for running with him during PT.

“I was really good at it in middle school and high school, and I had phenomenal coaches that inspired me. I couldn’t get that anywhere else. Those experiences with my dad also really inspired me.”

SERVING AND LEADING

Throughout her career, Wilson has traveled to many different places to serve America and protect freedom, including Thailand, Hawaii, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and a

deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan. She would serve as Commander for multiple units along the way. Wilson went all in on her new career and never looked back. She has no regrets about making that choice, either.

“I drank all the Kool-Aid and liked the taste of it,” she said with a laugh. “I still do.”

Fast forward to present day, and now the mother of three and grandmother to four not only lives that passion but shares it. She is the Deputy Director for the Department of Physical Education at West Point. She serves in that role under another Fit to Serve featuree, Col. Nicholas Gist.

Gist had originally spoken to Wilson about joining as a rotating instructor after she graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi with her Master’s degree in Kinesiology. She prospered and worked her way up the ladder of success. Part of that included her moving on to other places and serving in different roles. When Wilson and Gist both applied to return to West Point in the roles they have now and were chosen, that gave her confidence that this is what she was meant to do and is proud to do it.

“Soldiers are my passion,” she exclaimed. “Helping them be the best versions of themselves and building character is right up my alley.”

Wilson oversees nine sub directorates and leads a team that delivers West Point’s curriculum, is responsible for their competitive sports, conducts fitness testing, and manages their fields and 500,000 square-foot facility.

“We make sure that the mission and Col. Gist’s vision are being met,” she explained. Wilson said that there is nothing like being a Commander, but her current position is one she treasures.

“It certainly is something that I have been blessed to be a part of. It’s all about the soldiers and ensuring that our mission can be completed so we can win.”

Wilson sees the potential that lies within so many young Americans and plays an important part in helping that potential be fulfilled when they enter West Point. She hopes that others will consider the Army as a career choice in the future because she knows what it has done for her.

“I am so grateful that the Army wrapped its arms around me and allowed me to become the best version of myself,” she stated. “Readying the young men and women to lead our nation’s Army is as much about building character and presence. I’m really blessed to be here.” For more information on West Point, go to www.westpoint.edu .

COL. WILSON SHARES TIPS TO IMPROVE READINESS

FM-722, created by the U.S. Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, is a doctrine that explains training for readiness. It allows those that take it to improve from aerobic and anaerobic perspectives as well as to maximize mental toughness and physical lethality. If you or someone you know is considering the Army as a short or long-term career option, then Wilson advises preparing now.

Make the Commitment

“You have to take the commitment to work on all of those areas. We have seven days a week and work hard. I am up at 0400 and getting after either aerobic or anaerobic training. In the afternoon, I am working on muscular strength and endurance. If you can’t do it all in one session, break it up throughout the day.”

Accountability Matters

“If you can’t get motivated to do this on your own, get a battle buddy that knows FM-722. That is so they can push you to do it if you won’t do it on your own.”

Go After the Weaknesses

“If you’re not good at something, then that is what you need to tackle in increments. Overtraining isn’t productive, but training hard enough to improve at it and recovering from that is what will help you get better.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.