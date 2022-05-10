Celebrity trainer Don Saladino and M&F Social Media Director Frank Sepe want to help you get in the best shape possible for this summer. That’s why they jump onto Instagram live every week to demonstrate some of the best workouts you can do to be your best.

One recent episode of Sleeveless featured a killer leg day session that you need to get that lower body right for the beach or the stage. There were two common themes to this workout. The first was that they kept rest to a minimum, with one starting as soon as the other finished. The other was that they added weight each set, and finished an exercise with a method to make it more challenging.

“Increase the intensity, increase the sets, increase the reps,” Sepe said before starting his fourth set of seated leg curls.

Another suggestion they share is to change foot position on the leg press to target more of the thighs within one set. Saladino suggested going with 10 reps on a normal position, 10 close, and 10 more wide. He was feeling the effects of it afterwards.

“My legs are killing me after that,” he said.

They suggest that people who want a hard session take this on, but to seek medical advice from the proper source if you’re dealing with an injury or have to modify this.

“Don’t follow the advice of someone online. Your doctor is the boss,” Saladino emphasized.

Watch the whole video to get more tips and tricks from Saladino and Sepe before trying this for yourself.

Sleeveless Leg Workout

Leg Extension – 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 10, 8 reps. 1 drop set of 6 reps followed by a drop to failure.

Seated Leg Curl – 5 sets of 15, 15, 12, 10, 8 reps, 1 drop set of 6 reps followed by a drop to failure.

Leg Press – 4 sets of 10/10/10 reps.

Rear-Foot Elevated Split Squat – 1 warm up set of 6 reps per leg. Work sets of 10 reps per leg.

Kettlebell Goblet Squat – 4 sets of 15 reps.

You can train with the dynamic training duo by tuning into Sleeveless live every Tuesday morning at 10 AM Eastern time by following the M&F Instagram page @muscleandfitness.