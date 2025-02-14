Washington, D.C. is a busy city that always has a lot going on. You can drive through any part and see a lot is happening at once, whether it is in politics, sports, business, or the military.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) hosted a very important happening on Feb 13, 2025. The United States Air Force Honor Guard hosted the inaugural Wellness Symposium: Empowering Strength, Stamina, and Resilience. The objective was to provide information and educational tools that will help American military members maximize their physical fitness potential so they are in the best positions possible to complete their missions.

M&F Military Editor and 26-year Air Force veteran Rob Wilkins, Air Force Staff Sergeant Joshua Alvord, and Master Sergeant Chase Griffin were the masterminds behind this event that took place. Wilkins’ vision was to emphasize the importance of wellness for everyone in the military because the wellness of America will be influenced by those that defend freedom.

“This event marks an exciting opportunity to come together as a community to focus on the vital role wellness plays in military readiness, recruiting, performance, and national security,” said Wilkins.

The day-long event featured several presentations by renowned experts and leaders within and outside of the military community. Topics that were highlighted included recruitment, training, nutrition, supplementation, and sleep, and mental health.

Griffin spoke about the importance of fitness from the perspective of a recruiter that is on the ground helping recruit potential future Airmen. He was here to explain to the people in attendance that their physical presence and interaction can be a positive influence on the next generation of Americans that will wear the nation’s cloth.

“These are influencers, and they can help motivate and inspire future recruits to prepare for the military by educating them on the benefits of working out.”

Other branches of the United States Armed Forces were represented as well. Army Lieutenant Colonel and IFBB Professional League Men’s Physique athlete Charjo Grant emphasized the importance of maximizing human performance not only so they can succeed during their time on active duty, but as an early investment into their futures when they transition out.

Grant explained, “I am speaking as a testimony and example to share what I have done and show them what they can be capable of. Even on active duty, I can still get the results I want.”

LTC Sean Donohue represented the Army and spoke about the importance of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), the system that the Army has instituted to help soldiers improve on five different fronts, physical, mental, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual. Donohue felt that the opportunity to work with other branches of the military in this fashion could not be missed because all branches can and will elevate each other.

“This is a very special thing,” Donohue shared. “I hope it is the first of many.”

Other speakers for the symposium included renowned physical therapist and Tim Vitale, nutrition scientist and Operation Supplement Safety director Andrea Lindsey, JBAB Military Family Life counselor Amanda Gill along with Michelle Yanniello, Dr. Michael Jarka of the Army Public Health Center, and sleep experts Dr. Tina Burke and Dr. Sara Alger.

By the end of the day, attendees were able to leave with more information that could be applied so they can and will be better for themselves, those they work with, and their loved ones. Events like this do not get the attention in the nation’s capital that they may deserve, but it is trainings like this one that are making Americans safer. This was the first edition of this particular symposium, but Wilkins is confident that it will not be the last. At the end of the day, it is about helping heroes be better for their country and their own futures.

“We want to change lives. We want to make people healthier and happier. This is the first of many initiatives.”

4 Key Takeaways From The Inaugural Wellness Symposium

This event was focused on the military, but there was wisdom shared that all people focused on health and wellness can implement into their own lives.

The inside matters too

Grant discussed that as great many people may look, they don’t know what is going on inside their bodies. That is the most important part because at the end of the day, health matters more. Grant ask the audience to invest in themselves by making sure they are checking up on the inside as well as the outside.

“Make sure you get your checkups in so you can keep track of one maybe missing. Take care of yourself so you can be there for those you love later in life.”

Don’t rely on supplements

Lindsey spoke about informed use of performance products, which she emphasized having nothing against. As popular and effective as supplements may be, she wanted those in attendance to understand what matters the most, what you eat.

“Supplement the diet,” she stated. “We will always say food first.”

She shared that the Operation Supplement Safety (OPSS) website can help those interested determined whether ingredients in supplements they are considering are approved or not approved for consumption by military standards.

Be flexible with your neck

Vitale lectured the group about common physical issues, including in the neck because of common habits such looking down at phones several times a day while scrolling social media or texting, He offered a simple stretch called the Upper Trap Stretch, which can help combat this or help with common neck pain.

“Sit on one hand, take the other and place it in your hand, and then pull the head in the opposite direction of the arm you are sitting on. You can do this every day.” This stretch can be used on both sides and takes less than one minute to complete. Vitale said you can do two sets per side as often as needed.

Be Disciplined to Make Fitness a Priority

Former Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives, Major General William Walker, Ret. gave encouraging words at the beginning of the event. He shared that exercise is a big part of his life now, even at 69 years young. Being fit to serve served him very well, any hopes those attending will follow his lead.

“Being in great shape was always a key to my success. Hit the gym. Make sure you do something every single day.”

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.