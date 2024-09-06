Fit to Serve is proudly sponsored by The Transcend Foundation.

To list off all of Judi Brown Clarke’s accomplishments would require writing a book, but she may be best known for her silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympics, her gold medals in the 1983 and 1987 Pan American Games, and being named the 1987 Sportswoman of the Year by Sports Illustrated. Regardless of whether it is on the field or in business, she only knows one way – all the way.”

“I am very competitive,” she said proudly. “You win, you learn, and you do it again.”

Today, Judi Brown Clarke is the Vice President for Equity & Inclusion, Chief Diversity Officer for Stony Brook University in New York and the chair of the National Fitness Foundation (NFF), the only non-profit organization established by Congress for the purpose of supporting youth sport, health and fitness initiatives. She is not one for sitting around waiting for something to do and gives her best commitment to the project in front of her. She credits her father for that.

“What my father taught me is that when you do something, you do it to the best of your ability,” she said. “Even if I cut the grass, I keep the lines straight. Even when I sign something, I sign it with a different level of thoughtfulness.”

Her father served in the United States Army and was involved with the Vietnam War. His service to the country alone is worthy of recognition, but what Clarke recalls the most fondly is that her father never complained about his military service. This is despite not being eligible to become a pilot and having to sleep in separate bunks because he was black.

“He spoke about the friendships, comradery, and uncertainty. It was a very different time, but when you put that uniform on, you were a brother. It wasn’t about color, where he came from, or what he had or did not have. It was a brotherhood, and he was very proud to have been a part of it.”

Judi Brown Clarke credits her father for her discipline and commitment to personal excellence, but she gives as much credit to her mother, an elementary school teacher, for both a passion to learn and giving her best to others. That began with her requirement to maintain high grades if she wanted to play sports.

“My family was extraordinarily focused on academics. If I didn’t keep my grades up, I couldn’t play, and it didn’t matter if I was a starter or the best player.”

Her current role at Stony Brook University calls for her to try creating an environment where everyone there can bring the best version of themselves every day. She is a perfect fit for the job because of the knowledge she yearned to gain while she was training and competing as an athlete.

“We used to watch National Geographic and see all these countries, and one of my loves for track was that there was a track team in every country. I ran every damn meet I could find so I could travel.”

When Clarke’s team got to a new country, she wouldn’t simply stay in a hotel room. She was out and about exploring this new place and learning all she could about their way of life. Watching and learning how they prospered was a great education she earned while competing.

“I would go to the market, the museum, the aquarium, or the zoo. Those were the four places I would go. I got a very different perspective about the culture. I didn’t want to go where the tourists went. I want to be immersed in the short period of time I was there.”

Her involvement with the NFF is a natural fit for her as well because she was always physically active as a child. She grew up playing with boys and wanted to continue that, even after Title IX became law and girls’ teams were created for the sports she played. Even though she herself was an Olympian, she never saw the Olympics until she competed. That is because she was too busy playing. She recalled having to play outside with other kids fondly and credits that time of her life with some of the gifts she uses so well today.

“We were all very social and were able to self-organize. We were really good at solving problems by coming together – even something as simple as ‘we’re bored. What can we do?’”

Judi Brown Clarke speaks about fitness fondly and hopes to inspire others to be more active now and in the future. She feels that fitness is empowerment and something that should be embraced. Whether it is a veteran that wants to stay in shape or a senior looking to maintain independence, her wish is that more people take advantage of the opportunity that comes with embracing a health and wellness lifestyle.

“It is such an important part. It is really the highest level of independence and discipline,” she explained. “When you have that discipline, it says ‘I am in control.’ When you are in control, other factors don’t affect you. That is a level of strength and independence that you can only give yourself.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE WHENEVER POSSIBLE

What the native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin emphasizes the most with any of the roles she has or had is that her commitment is to the greater good of everyone affected directly or indirectly.

“Everything I do is for service. I love my country and ask what I can do. Whether it is a policy, communication, funding, program, or outreach, I ask who is not a part of the conversation that we need to include.”

Judi Brown Clarke will continue to give her best commitment, reach as many people as she can, and work to make the biggest difference possible in all the roles she holds because she knows no other way. She understands that each day brings a new opportunity to impact someone in a positive way, and that person may develop the same commitment that she has.

“I think that’s the one thing that we all hope for at our very last breath, was the world a little better because I was here.”

For more information on the National Fitness Foundation, go to https://fitness.foundation.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.