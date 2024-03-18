28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
As an Olympic bobsleigh competitor, Peter Donohoe became a master of movement, and is now the “Strength and Movement Specialist” at leading row machine brand, Hydrow. While the rower is all too often a neglected aspect of our workouts due to the myriad of choices that we face in modern gyms, many of us are missing out on a training tool that could be twice as effective as cycling or running, he says. Donohoe’s love of the rowing machine is also backed by science.
Studies show that rowing can lead to significant reductions in total body fat, meaning that it is good for the heart and beneficial for other ailment’s such as obesity. Rowing has also been shown to increase strength. Here, M&F puts the pertinent questions to the pro in order to rejuvenate our admiration for rowing.
“Rowing involves your entire body, making it an incredibly efficient workout, and that’s the reason why you need to give it a try,” says Peter Donohoe. “It’s the only exercise that engages over 86% of the body’s musculature, twice that of cycling or running. Using the rowing machine effectively does take practice but the level of intensity is up to the user. You don’t have to start out performing 20-30 mins of rowing like what we might do on a bike or treadmill. In fact, 5-10 mins is a great way to start, maintaining a steady rhythm so you can reinforce good movement technique.
“If you’re looking to take your workout routine to the next level with new fitness equipment, a rowing machine can be a great way to work on any fitness goal, including improving cardiovascular health, boosting your metabolism or building strength. Rowing is low-impact and safer on joints, yet delivers an effective and high-energy workout in a short span of time.”
“The more of my body that I use in order to perform an exercise with, and in this case; rowing, the greater the calories burned,” says Donohoe. “Calories are simply a measure of energy. If I’m performing a rowing workout where I’m engaging 86% of my body’s musculature, I’m absolutely using more energy than a lesser movement. The result is a greater and more efficient way to burn calories.
“Longer exercise durations also lead to more calories burned and also; the greater the workout intensity the more calories you burn. You may find that 10 mins of rowing at a strong intensity will not only burn more calories, but you’ll continue to burn calories for 1-2 hours after the workout too. You no longer have to spend over an hour of your time on traditional cardio machines to burn a sufficient number of calories, since just 20-30 minutes on an indoor rower can help you burn up to a whopping 300 calories.”
“They try to do too much, too soon!,” says Peter Donohoe. “Rowing requires a coordinated skill, and it takes time to perfect the rowing technique. Start with 2-5 minutes of easy rowing to work on your technique, and gradually add 3, 4, or 5 minutes when you feel you’ve connected with the right movement.”ol
Here are a few common movement mistakes that Donohoe says to avoid when starting out for the first time:
Conversely, Donohoe also provided these tips to adopt, in order to improve your row: