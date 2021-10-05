You already know that diet and lifestyle play a massive role in staying healthy and preventing heart disease. But, did you know that the spices in your kitchen cabinet can both ramp up your overall health and help reverse and even prevent future heart issues?

It’s true. Many spices contain certain compounds that help lower “bad” cholesterol, clear out arteries, and provide an anti-inflammatory response in the body; all things needed for a healthy heart.

Certain spices increase blood flow, which is a vital key to living a healthier life; This is because your blood contains oxygen, proteins, enzymes, and nutrients that help heal and repair your body.

This is one of the reasons exercise is good for you; it increases much-needed blood flow and strengthens your muscles; including your heart muscle.

So, if you’re looking to spice it up in the kitchen while boosting your heart health, these spices are the first to add!