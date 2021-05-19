Peter Facinelli became a globally adored sex symbol as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight movies and has cultivated an impressive Hollywood résumé that includes both acting and directing. But during the first COVID-19 lockdown, Facinelli was forced to take control of his well being at 47, after being stuck indoors unable to shoot, and subsequently gaining 30 pounds.

“It was tough when everything shut down,” says Facinelli, who has also appeared in Six Feet Under, Supergirl, and Nurse Jackie. “It felt like the hamster wheel had broken. I didn’t know what to do with myself. I couldn’t go out … so it was a good time to go into my mind.”

The Queens, NY, native explains that physical changes begin in the brain and how at age 47, the star has been able to develop new habits that could be applied to our own lifestyles for positive results in physical health, and even our careers.

Facinelli understands that losing unwanted body fat is about eating right and exercising, but suggests that there are ways to prepare ourselves mentally to make sure we stay on track post-quarantine. There are plenty of emotional peaks and troughs that threaten our ability to stay consistent but by slowing things down, we may ultimately win the race.

“It all starts with being mindful of what you are eating,” says Facinelli. “You have a subconscious pattern of just grabbing a snack, and you can be halfway through it before you even consciously realize that you are eating bad food. Being more mindful of this helps, so hypnotherapy techniques can make you more aware of what you are doing.”