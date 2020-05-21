Move More

Exercise tends to be one of the first things we reach for when it’s time to get back into shape, but it’s not the only way to burn calories. In fact, you can lose weight without exercising, as long as you maintain overall calorie control. It all depends on how much you eat and how much you move – and this means all types of movement, not just the hour you spend in the gym.

When you think about it, workouts only represent a small portion of your day. And while fitness is important, you should be trying to move more all day long to really increase your calorie burn and support your goals. So if you find yourself plopped down on the couch for a netflix binge after a hard workout, you might want to change the way you’re thinking about your gym routine.

Find creative ways to keep moving throughout the day – stand more, take the stairs, go for a walk, or clean the house. It may not have you sweating like a HIIT workout, but the calories add up and can make losing weight easier in the long run.

Change doesn’t have to be an all or nothing approach to lead to results, more often than not it’s the small things that help us build healthy habits that keep ur goals in check for the long haul.

Find one or two areas you can work on and start setting small goals that make sense for you. Then track your progress and check in with yourself often to see how it’s going. Before you know it, you’ll be feeling like your old self again.