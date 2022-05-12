2. Muscle Confusion vs Training Consistency

We once believed we wouldn’t progress if we didn’t confuse our muscles with frequent variations in our exercises. Our muscles were smart and could anticipate and adapt to the program, and then fail to grow.

Some classic era bodybuilders also smoked and drank beers for lunch between workouts too. Often the genetic elites of bodybuilding were successful not because of certain practices, but in spite of them. These guys also trained hard, ate well, slept enough, and overall did enough smart things to cover for some ineffective strategies.

We now know our muscles don’t need to be confused. They don’t anticipate how you’ll train, they just adapt to perform better against what you’ve done before. We want to progressively overload muscles with more of what has worked before. High level athletes of all sports now work within the same program for months to develop mastery of their movements and layer progress upon progress. Periodic shifts in training can keep workouts mentally fresh and reduce the likelihood of repetitive overuse injuries, but random frequent workout changes are at best unnecessary and at worst interfering with your progress. Choose a program and stick to it for at least three months before making changes.

According to Feldman, “arbitrarily changing exercises session-to-session won’t make you gain more muscle. In fact, it tends to reduce strength gains as compared to keeping exercises the same each week.”

Verdict: Your muscles don’t need to be confused. Focus on consistency within your program.