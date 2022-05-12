28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The golden age of bodybuilding (think Arnold Schwarzenegger before Terminator and Predator) produced much of the training wisdom that trickled down to everyday lifters in commercial gyms. They were ahead of the curve and the science, figuring out a lot of what you use in today’s workouts. Many of the classic ideas also missed the mark but live on in the gym next to you.
Here are four classic updated training principles and training myths that will keep your muscles up and progressing toward your fitness goals.
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4