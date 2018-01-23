Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Chest Routine

Build a chest like the Brahma Bull himself with this four-week program.

Dwayne Johnson Dumbbell Curl
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Duration 4-weeks
Exercises 6 per workout
Equipment Yes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is at the very forefront of the fitness world. He's married Hollywood stardom and elite-level muscle-building to a point where you wonder how he has any free time at all. Just look at the attention he's garnered from this website...

If one were to glance at Johnson for just a second, one of the first things that'd leap out is his absolutely massive chest. After all, to sport an entire pecs' worth of tribal tattoos, a little definition is required. 

Johnson's got more than a little definition, however. His absolute dedication to building a near perfect physique naturally includes an intensive chest regimen.

What follows is the four-week chest program that "The Rock" uses, and while we wouldn't suggest running to get any tribal half-sleeves, if you could manage to complete this routine, we'd imagine "The Rock" would raise an eyebrow in your direction.  

Week 1

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12* reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
15* reps
-- rest
*Execute this exercise while lying on an incline bench

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12* reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 6

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Week 2

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Execute this exercise while lying on an incline bench

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 6

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Week 3

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Execute this exercise while lying on an incline bench

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 6

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Week 4

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
8* reps
-- rest
*Execute this exercise while lying on an incline bench

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Exercise 6

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
