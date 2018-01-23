Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Chest Routine

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is at the very forefront of the fitness world. He's married Hollywood stardom and elite-level muscle-building to a point where you wonder how he has any free time at all. Just look at the attention he's garnered from this website...

If one were to glance at Johnson for just a second, one of the first things that'd leap out is his absolutely massive chest. After all, to sport an entire pecs' worth of tribal tattoos, a little definition is required.

Johnson's got more than a little definition, however. His absolute dedication to building a near perfect physique naturally includes an intensive chest regimen.

What follows is the four-week chest program that "The Rock" uses, and while we wouldn't suggest running to get any tribal half-sleeves, if you could manage to complete this routine, we'd imagine "The Rock" would raise an eyebrow in your direction.