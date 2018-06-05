7 Jacked Badasses Who Are Total Nerds

Nowadays, the line between “jocks” and “nerds” is fading. Stereotypical nerds, from Elon Musk to Steven Spielberg, run the world now, and the toughest athletes and fitness figures openly embrace what were once considered geeky hobbies.

Here are just some of the biggest badasses in sports and fitness who have a proud nerdy streak.

We dare anyone try to steal lunch money from one of these guys.