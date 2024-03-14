Lionsgate have released a first look at Bill Skarsgård’s physique ahead of The Crow’s 2024 movie re-boot, and it appears that revenge is best served with abs.

Hitting theaters on June 7, the plot sees Shelly Webster (played by British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs) and Eric Draven brutally murdered, only for Draven to become resurrected and become hell-bent on avenging the death of his true love.

This latest iteration of The Crow, based on the popular comic book, has been in development since 2008, with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans and Jason Momoa all rumoured to don the gothic face paint, but in 2022 it was finally announced that Skarsgård would take the helm.

Who is Bill Skarsgård?

Bill Skarsgård is a Swedish actor who is best known for playing “Penywise” the clown in the horror-franchise; IT (2017, 2019). His other credits include Atomic Blonde (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Skarsgårdis also starred in the action-thriller Boy Kills World (2023) and is the younger brother of Alexander Skarsgård.

As these first-look images of the insanely ripped 33-year-old show, the Swede has achieved an incredible transformation in order to play The Crow and cuts a much lighter figure than the late Brandon Lee, who is the best-known movie version of the dark avenger to date. Sadly, Lee famously died while making The Crow (1994) after being fatally shot by a prop gun. Movie fans lost a brilliant artist that day, and one that has long cast a difficult shadow for any actor hoping to do the character justice ever since. One critic who is not a fan of the new Crow persona is Alex Proyas, who directed the 1994 movie. Commenting on Facebook he wrote; “Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks.”

Getting ripped for The Crow isn’t the first time that Skarsgård has committed himself to his own art however. For his performance as a Viking berserker in The Northman (2022), the 6’ 4” tall star beefed up by adding somewhere between 20 to 30 pounds of solid muscle. Good hair day or not, Skarsgård is one seriously shredded Crow.

When is the The Crow (2024) released?

Bill Skarsgård’s seriously cut characterization of The Crow is set to hit movie theaters on June 7, 2024.