2022 has been a restorative year for fans of the DC Extended Universe. Not only did Dwayne Johnson’s electrifying portrayal of “Black Adam” finally hit the big screen, but we were also treated with the news that Henry Cavill is back in the fold and will be reprising his bulletproof presentation of Superman to boot. With our heroes dominating over in Hollywood, many fans and athletes want to emulate those superpowers with crossover clothing and footwear that they can take onto their own field or arena. M&F took a deep dive into some of the coolest kit that is out now, to find out why comic book collabs work so well, whatever our goals.

“The initial idea for collaborating with DC stemmed from finding a property that worked well with Shaq and his rookie signature shoe, the ‘Shaq Attaq’, and Shaq’s iconic ‘Man of Steel’ tattoo made this a natural fit,” says Rich DiLando, who is the Global Director of Product Management – Street Culture and Energy Collaborations at Reebok. “As we began to look at other DC characters, Wonder Woman’s super strength was the perfect inspiration for the Nano. From there our team crafted this great ‘heroes vs. villains’ story and merged Reebok’s iconic ‘Classics’ models with hugely popular characters like Harley Quinn, Batman, the Joker, and Lex Luthor. The result is a line that has something for everyone, whether you root for the heroes or the villains.”

Choose your ideal superhero (or villain) training companion

The DC/Reebok collection invites fans to choose between good and evil with a range of lifestyle and performance super-sneakers. Characters featured include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, The Joker and Harley Quinn. This comic book themed footwear is a line of unisex apparel that also features a collection of matching graphic tees and hoodies.

You can Mount your own ‘Shaq Attaq’ with sneakers that take the best of the basketball icon’s power and speed and combines them with Superman’s most crucial superpowers. The Shaq Attaq training shoe references elements such as the Man of Steel’s “S” emblem, X-ray vision, and ice-cold breath. And, with unisex sizing from 5.5 – 13, big kids of all ages can get in on the action. Each comic book icon’s sneaker is a great fit with your favorite character: The Batman shoe features a reflective Batman emblem on the tongue, and the Wonder Woman NANO X2 (also unisex) is completed with laces that signify the ‘Lasso of Truth.’ (To view the full DC / Reebok range, click here.)

Can’t pick a hero or villain? Why not choose the ultimate ant-hero?

With “Black Adam” being portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, the granite-like captain of Project Rock, you already knew that an Under Armour collaboration would be on its way but when it came, it certainly delivered. “We believe Dwayne was the first actor in a superhero role that did not use a bodysuit to get into character,” says Sheldon Donnell, who is the Senior Director of Athlete Solutions at Under Armour. “We knew it was our job at UA to provide Dwayne with the tools and products needed in his training to help him deliver on this superhuman goal.”

Fortunately, those same training products are available for us mere mortals too, including a black, gold, and seriously bold version of the PR5 training shoe, plus solid gym gear for fearless men and women. “Dwayne’s love for the PR5 led into this collection. The PR5s were a canvas for the colors and the storytelling of the movie,” says Jonathan Hutnyan, who is Senior of PLM Performance Footwear at UA. “Every time I get out my PR5s and lace up, by that last tie I become very inspired and I am ready to run through a wall,” shares Johnson himself. And, while running through walls is probably best left to the giants of the DCU, blasting through training plateaus is certainly within the realms of possibility when you feel inspired by your gym apparel.