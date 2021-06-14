See you later, cabin fever! The cold and dark winter days are long gone, as longer, sun-filled days are upon us as the official beginning of summer is days away. Whether you hibernated a little too much over the past several months or didn’t get moving as much as you wanted, now is the perfect time to get outside and have fun while burning calories and building strength with these summer activities.

As you either head for the water or head to the hills for a day of outdoor fun, get a good gauge on how many calories you may be burning each hour.

Have fun and work out at the same time with these surprisingly effective summer activities. Stepping up your fitness game while having fun this summer is the goal! Get out, have fun, torch calories without knowing it, and get stronger this summer!

And don’t forget the sunscreen.