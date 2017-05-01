5 Best Ways to Naturally Boost Testosterone

Most people know testosterone as the “manly” hormone associated with strength and sex drive. There’s a reason for this, of course: Testosterone is more prevalent in men than women, and it does increase muscle mass while playing a large role in sexual activity by stimulating sexual desire, heightening arousal, and increasing libido. But you don’t only need testosterone for strength and sex. This vital hormone is also necessary to maintain healthy pain responses, sufficient levels of red blood cells, regular sleep patterns, optimal bone density, high energy levels, and muscle mass.

Unfortunately, low testosterone is a major issue for many people. According to research published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, up to 40 percent of men older than 45 are affected by low testosterone, and low testosterone also plays a role in the increasing hormonal imbalance epidemic among women and men.

Why is this happening? For starters, as we age, our testosterone levels naturally decline. On top of that, things like chronic stress, insufficient nutrition, imbalanced microflora, low vitamin D levels, weight gain, inadequate exercise, and prescription drug use (especially statins), accelerate the decline of testosterone even more.

There is good news, however. You can boost your testosterone levels naturally without the need for risky hormone replacement therapy with these tips.