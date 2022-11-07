28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With a season that spans a full calendar year, it’s amazing that professional tennis players find the time to train. For Ajla Tomljanović, training is taken very seriously as it’s oftentimes in very extreme conditions. The Australian tennis star has enjoyed a great year on the court, reaching back-to-back Grand Slam quarterfinals and achieving a career-high ranking of 34.
Tomljanović recently unpacked her Wilson duffel to give Muscle & Fitness a look at her Omorpho micro-weighted training gear. She provided product testing and insight to the brand before its launch last November and is an equity partner in the sportswear brand that is reinventing training while turning heads.
With training outside in the Florida sun, a great towel and sweatband pairing is a must for the Australian star. Completing her look is a crisp pair of Wilson Rush Pro 4.0s, and no training session is complete without a solid playlist.
Follow Ajla @ajlatom
