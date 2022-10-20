Whatever your level or fitness of chosen activity, having the right sports bra along for the ride is a no-brainer for women of fitness. From added back support to protect against skin irritation, the importance of a good sports bra cannot be underestimated.

So, for the long runs, HIIT classes, or hot yoga sessions, here is a list of sports bras ready to support your every move and every workout.

Best for Medium Impact: Calvin Klein Performance Seamless Sports Bra

Designed for medium impact workouts, the 4-way stretch, seamless designs of this sports bra features a racerback style with removable cups allowing you to adjust and personalize your bra experience.

Buy it: $28 at calvinklein.us

Best for Those with Shoulder Tightness: Champion Motion Control

Cultivated with 3D motion technology, breathability, and targeted support, this motion control sports bra opens in the front making it easy to put on or take off, making this a great option for those with shoulder injuries or larger breasts.

Buy it: $27 at champion.com

Best for Running and High Support: Lululemon Run Times Bra

Designed for running, this sleek sports bra provides support, airflow, separation, and coverage; everything you need for the perfect running support.

Buy it: $68 at shop.lululemon.com

Best for All Levels of Fitness: Reebok running Essential High Impact Bra

Perfect for all levels of fitness, this high-impact bra is designed with Speedwick fabric and mesh fabric inserts to help you stay cool and dry. Its racerback design has a wide band helping it comfortably stay in place allowing you to focus on your workout without having to adjust your bra over and over.

Buy it: $25 at reebok.com

Best for Bounce Control: Fabletics No Bounce Sports Bra

Made for your toughest workouts, the No bounce sports bra provides 100% support with zero percent restriction, and is equipped with moisture-wicking fabric, a high neckline, and crisscross straps for extra support.

Buy it: $70 (70% off with VIP membership) at fabletics.com

Best for Support and Moisture Wicking: Champion The Absolute Shape Max Sports Bra

Featuring a racerback design with mesh cutouts and feminine details that provide targeted ventilation, the supportive compression fabric of this bra holds you in so you feel secure and confident no matter how hard you train. Removable cups let you determine the level of shaping.

Buy it: $24 at champion.com

Best for Breathability: Brooks Drive Interlace Run Bra

Offering just the right amount of compression, this strappy-back design bra is fast to wick sweat and allows for breathability, support, and comfort.

Buy it: $50 at brooksrunning.com

Best for Quick-Drying: Athleta Crop Cut Bra

This crop-cut style sports bra comes with a built-in bra for additional support and lightweight removable pads for a more natural look. Designed for low-impact activities, the Powervita fabric is buttery soft with a light but supportive compression.

Buy it: $59 at athleta.gap.com

Best for Asymmetrical Fit: LSKD Flex Sports Bra

Created with a fashionable one-shoulder design, this bra is easy on the eyes and ready to tackle your next workout. With removable padding for personalization, 4-way stretch, and sweat-wicking material, be prepared to sweat in style.

Buy it: $70 at us.lskd.co

Best for 4-way Stretch Fabric and Softness: Tentree InMotion Double Scoop

This bra is built with a 4-way stretch fabric that is derived from post-consumer plastic waste, without sacrificing softness and quality. It will hug you in all the right places for your next trail run or HIIT routine – size down if you’re looking for a high compression fit!

Buy it: $48 at tentree.com

Best for Yoga and Coverage: Tentree InMotion Longline Active Bra

Built for lower impact, the InMotion Longline Combines REPREVE Recycled Polyester and elastane for a high-stretch fit that moves with you. The extended torso fabric covers below your ribs for comfortable, supportive coverage.

Buy it: $48 at tentree.com

Best Bra-tank Combo: Nathan’s Women’s Interval Crop Top

This super-tight crop tank is designed to wear over your sports bra for long runs or intense gym sessions, but provides the perfect amount of compression to be worn on its own if necessary. It’s racerback styled with wide band detail in both front and back to give you max comfort whether you’re working out, hiking, or hitting the yoga studio.

Buy it: $50 (25% off first order) at nathansports.com