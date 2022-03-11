Here, Muscle & Fitness is your hook-up for some of the most captivating stories of strength during the past few days.

Tamara Walcott sets new 641-pound elephant bar deadlift world record

On Friday, March 6 at the Arnold Sports Festival held in Columbus Ohio, the “Plus Size Fitness Queen” took the new WRPF deadlift world record, and at least $5k in prize money, home when she pulled 636-pounds / 288.5-kilograms during the Rogue Record Breakers strongman exhibition. That incredible number was 15-pounds more than the previous record, held by Andrea Thompson.

Walcott, who recently talked exclusively to M&F about her origins in lifting, and how she balances championship competition around a busy family life, took to Instagram to comment on her awesome achievement.

“What a way to spend a day during #womensmonth BREAKING RECORDS, Raising the Bar, INSPIRING the masses, letting everyone know that if I CAN SO CAN YOU!” wrote Walcott. “Especially my fellow #women … you are #sexyandstrong #youarecapable you are QUEENING THIVE!!! on the #strongman STAGE AT THE 2022 @Rogue Fitness @Arnold FESTIVAL 641lbs I Now HOLD DEADLIFT RECORDs IN 2 #strengthsports #powerlifting #strongman #strongwomen. I met so many amazing people that said I inspire … thank you and just know I’m pulling out of you what you already had in you all this time !!!!!!! “The things we do with our time in this world… passionately are the things that pushes us to the best version of who we are meant to be!”

Kevin Faires crushes the Dinnie Stones to set a new record

Elsewhere at the Rogue Record Breakers exhibition and in a new lift for the event, Kevin Faires carried the replica Dinnie Stones for 25-feet and 8-inches to set a new best, knocking off Laurence ‘Big Loz’ Shahlaei’s previous record by around 10-feet. That awe-inspiring performance required Faires to move a massive 733-pounds in total. The Dinnie Stones were named in honor of the legendary Scottish strongman competitor, Donal Dinnie and while this was the first time that they had appeared at the RRB exhibition, Faires wasted no time in making the new record as he took his turn first on the stones. He quickly set a standard that no other challenger could get near, since Faires was the only man to complete the track distance, doing so with apparent ease.

Ashton Rouska squats new deadlift record

Records continued to topple at the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival, including a new standard for the 105-kilograms division squat during the ASF Grand Prix. Weighing in at 103.79-kilograms, Rouska squatted an incredible 815.7-pounds / 370-kilograms. The lift was officially recognised by the USAPL who sanctioned the powerlifting competition.

Taking stock of his showstopping performance, including further impressive displays of 452-pounds / 205-kilograms on the bench press, and an 837.8-pound / 380-kilogram deadlift, Ashton showed his levelheadedness with a humble acknowledgement on Instagram.

“Very grateful for all of the overwhelming support,” wrote Rouska. “We get back to work on Monday for nationals. This was an incredibly fun and fast-paced comp. You haven’t seen anything yet! ‘In strength we trust.’”