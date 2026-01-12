Exercise has long been known for its muscle building, heart saving, and mind stimulating benefits, but more and more research is beginning to shed light on how being active can inhibit the spread of cancer, with a new study suggesting that just 10 minutes of exercise can switch off the signals that lead to cancer growth. The study, undertaken by researchers at England’s Newcastle University and published by the JAMA Network, showed that even short burst of energetic exercise can trigger quick molecular changes within the bloodstream that can halt cancer growth and accelerate DNA repair.

How Was the Study Carried Out?

30 overweight or obese male and female volunteers aged between 50 and 78 (risk factors associated with cancer) who were otherwise healthy, were asked to complete cycling sessions for around ten minutes. Following this activity, blood samples were then taken to measure 249 different proteins, and how the intervention of exercise may have affected these proteins.

Does Exercise Lower Cancer Risk Long-Term?

The scientists discovered that 13 proteins increased after this exercise, including interleukin-6 (IL-6), a protein that is associated with DNA and damaged cell repair. “These results suggest that exercise doesn’t just benefit healthy tissues, it may also create a more hostile environment for cancer cells to grow,” said Dr. Samuel Orange, who is a Clinical Exercise Physiologist. “… it sends powerful signals through the bloodstream that can directly influence thousands of genes in cancer cells”

It is estimated that regular physical activity can reduce the risk of bowel cancer by around 20 percent. “It’s an exciting insight because it opens the door to find ways that mimic or augment the biological effects of exercise, potentially improving cancer treatment and, crucially, patient outcomes,” added Orange. “In the future, these insights could lead to new therapies that imitate the beneficial effects of exercise on how cells repair damaged DNA and use fuel for energy.”

The study also found that exercise supercharged activity in genes that support mitochondrial energy metabolism, enabling calls to use oxygen more efficiently, while genes that encourage rapid cell growth were essentially switched off, reducing the aggressiveness of cancer cells. “Even a single workout can make a difference,” commented Orange. “One bout of exercise, lasting just 10 minutes, sends powerful signals to the body. It’s a reminder that every step, every session, counts when it comes to doing your best to protect your health.”