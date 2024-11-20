Taking control of our health and dropping a few pounds by lowering our calorie intake can provide a wonderful sense of achievement, but the initial celebrations with the scales often to misery when the weight soon creeps back up. For years, experts have theorized that there may be biological mechanisms to blame for yo-yo dieting, and a recent study seems to have confirmed their suspicions. Here’s what you need to know. T

The new study, published on nature.com focussed on an area of biology known as “epigenetics.” We often look to genetics, and the genes that were passed down by our parents for answers as to why our bodies act a certain way, but with epigenetics the focus is more about environmental factors that modify our epigenome. The fact that identical twins can have the same genetics but differently configured epigenetics explains why they have their own personality traits for example. In terms of our weight, scientists sought to find out whether our epigenetics retain a “metabolic memory” that can work against fat loss.

How Was the Yo-Yo Dieting Effect Study Conducted?

Researchers at ETH Zurich analyzed the fat cells of overweight mice, as well as mice that had lost weight through calorie restriction. They then observed the epigenetic changes that were occurring inside the mice’s fat cell nucleus.

What were the Results?

“The fat cells remember the overweight state and can return to this state more easily,” says Ferdinand von Meyenn, a professor of Nutrition and Metabolic Epigenetics and a leader of the research group. Through their observations, the exports were able to determine that obesity causes epigenetic characteristics that stay with us long after we begin a diet. On top of this, mice with these epigenetic markers also gained weight at a faster rate when they began eating more fat. The ETH Zurich researchers found that the same epigenetic markers were consistent in humans. “That means we’ve found a molecular basis for the yo-yo effect,” added Meyenn.

While being able to blame the yo-yo dieting effect for our dieting frustrations might provide some relief, how can we tip the scales back in our favor? “Because of this memory effect it’s so important to avoid being overweight in the first place,” explains von Meyenn, pointing out that prevention is the key.

Still, that won’t be of much hope to the millions of people around the world who are already overweight and need a bit of positive encouragement. For those who are obese, there’s good and bad news: The epigenetic memory behind the yo-yo dieting effect is not permanent, since fat cells live for around ten years before being replaced. While scientists now look to find a way to change our metabolic markers, early intervention is the way forward, with experts hoping to get people looking after their weight more actively from childhood.

“Other body cells might also play a part in the yo-yo dieting effect,” says von Meyenn. “It’s quite conceivable that cells in the brain, blood vessels or other organs also remember obesity and contribute to the effect.”

How to Break the Cycle of Yo-Yo Dieting

Losing weight is simple in theory, but often complex in practise, and what these latest findings show is that in order to beat the battle of the bulge, consistency is key, but so to is restricting calories in a sustainable way so that you don’t fall victim to the yo-yo effect that often breaks our will to succeed. Instead of cutting your calories too drastically and falling off the wagon, make your weight loss journey a varied lifestyle choice that includes balance, and exercise, and remember that losing weight still boils down to burning more energy than we consume. Thankfully, this is something we can be in complete control of.