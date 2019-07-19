Get the August 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The August 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to get leaner and stronger before you know it.

In our cover story, we preview one of—if not the—most-anticipated movies of the summer, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. We also talk to Dwayne Johnson’s trainer, Dave Rienzi, to find out how The Rock got into such great shape for the role. Warning: these workouts are not for the faint of heart. His back routine sounds downright torturous, and you’ll have trouble walking to the car if you attempt his leg day.

Speaking of leg day, Stranger Things star Andrey Ivchenko walks us through his lower-body routine while discussing the third season of the hit Netflix show. We keep up the heat with workout tips from powerlifter Stefi Cohen, 1970s tough guy Martin Kove, and the Muscle Doc Jordan Shallow. Entrepreneur Jas Mathur also discusses dropping 250 pounds and his Limitless line of supplements.

You’ll be inspired by the story of Garrison Redd, a Paralympic powerlifter who didn’t let a gunshot wound that left him wheelchair-bound keep him down. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns also discusses his comeback from leukemia earlier this year and how he felt working alongside his cousin, The Rock, on Hobbs & Shaw.

We have plenty of delicious recipes to help you keep that beach bod until the end of summer, and an in-depth look on whether GMO (genetically modified organism) foods are as dangerous as most people would have you believe.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you'll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workouts and nutrition tips. As Mr. Olympia rapidly approaches (have you bought your tickets yet?), we showcase workouts from past Mr. O's. We also look back on the tragic story of Andreas Münzer, an iconic bodybuilder whose stay at the top of the bodybuilding mountain was cut short.

Whatever your goals are, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.