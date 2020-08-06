Yoga can be an excellent supplement to any existing workout routine. Every budding yogi knows that consistent practice is key to progress on the mat. Yet, there are often times — such as during a pandemic — where you can’t get to a studio. The simple solution is yoga apps.

Not having access to your gym or yoga studio is frustrating. (Plus, it can be hard to correct your Humble Warrior on your own.) Thankfully, there are plenty of yoga apps out there designed to keep you returning to the mat again and again — even when your entire exercise routine is thrown out of whack.

These yoga apps will do more than remind you to downward dog every once in a while. They boast exclusive routines, customization, certified teachers, advanced audio, global communities, and other exciting features. Many let you stream offline as well.

And the benefits of yoga are endless — studies show that regular yogis are more mindful of what they eat and are more sensitive to hunger cues, making them leaner than the general population. Other benefits include a stronger immune system, alleviating chronic pain, and increased heart health.

In women, yoga has also been linked to fewer hot flashes during menopause.

Whether you turn to yoga for easy post-workout stretching and recovery or as its own serious discipline, these apps will help you take your yoga practice to the next level.