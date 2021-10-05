The biggest weekend in bodybuilding is almost here. Joe Weider’s Olympia Performance and Fitness Weekend 2021 is set to take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida during the weekend of Oct. 7-10. Fans, competitors, and returning 2020 Olympia champions alike can’t wait to gather in Florida to celebrate all things bodybuilding and fitness.

It isn’t just the fans in attendance or the many watching around the world on pay-per-view that are excited, either. Competitors in 11 professional divisions hope to take the title from the 2020 Olympia Champions. Nine of those divisions have champions that will be defending their titles. The only thing they want to hear is Bob Cicherillo announce, “And still” to signify that their defenses were successful. These five 2020 Olympia champions are showing on social media that they have done their homework and are ready to pose down in Orlando.

