Bodybuilding athletes, fans, and insiders will tell you that there is nothing like Saturday night at the Olympia. It is much more than a series of contests. It is in every sense of the words, a celebration of fitness, community, and competition. This year’s edition of the Olympia capped off in memorable style. Here is a brief look back at its biggest moments.

Big Ramy Wins Again!

Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay came into this contest in an unfamiliar position, as the defending champion. How would he do as the hunted, especially with past champion Brandon Curry hot on his heels? As you may know by now, the man from Egypt handled it very well. Big Ramy repeated as Mr. Olympia with Curry finishing as the runner-up for the second straight year. Hadi Choopan took home third place as well as his second “People’s Champion” title.

Canada Wins Big

There were two champions crowned this evening that call Canada home. The Classic Physique champion is once again Chris Bumstead, who defended his championship easily against runner-up Terrence Ruffin and third place finisher Breon Ansley.

Then there was the Bikini division. After Janet Layug opted to sit this year out, the title of Ms. Bikini Olympia was up for grabs. In this contest, Canada finished one-two. Jennifer Dorie is your new champion, winning her first title after finishing second last year. Lauralie Chapados finished as the runner-up. Former champion Ashley Kaltwasser rounded out the top three.

Brandon Hendrickson Repeats

The Men’s Physique division featured over 30 athletes, and yet champion Brandon Hendrickson didn’t blink once. The champ was calm, cool, and collected against every man the judges put next to him. Unlike the last time he was champion, he successfully defended it this year, and is now a three-time overall winner in this division. Erin Banks and Diogo Montenegro took second and third, respectively.

Superstars and Celebrities Everywhere

The stars were out in full force this weekend, and not just those in bodybuilding circles. Dave Bautista, WWE Superstars Titus O’Neill and Jinder Mahal, and former Mr. Olympia winners Jay Cutler and Lee Haney were in the house to take part in all the action. There were a variety of entertaining moments thanks to all of these celebrities.

George Peterson Remembered

There were a couple of somber moments as well. The Olympia Productions team played a tribute video dedicated to the memory of the late George Peterson. He was also acknowledged in the victory speeches of both Bumstead and Elssbiay. The video and speeches were greeted with standing ovations from the crowd.