Eleven world championships will be decided at the 2025 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 10-11. One of those is the Bikini Olympia, which is going to feature 68 of the IFBB Professional League’s best athletes. Prejudging will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and finals will be held that evening in the Resorts World Theater.

Before we break down the top contenders, take a look at the full list of athletes who have qualified to take their place on the big stage.

2025 Bikini Olympia Lineup

Past Champions

Lauralie Chapados

The current Ms. Bikini Olympia is Lauralie Chapados of Canada, who chased this title since 2018. Now that she has it, she is determined to hold onto it. In some cases, champions may let off the accelerator a little once they have the top spot. Chapados has put even more work in, and she told us in our exclusive interview that it’s full steam ahead this year.

“Prep has been absolutely fantastic, and only ascending, honestly.”

Ashley Kaltwasser

Three-time champion Ashley Kaltwasser is the G.O.A.T. in the eyes of most fans. Not only does she have the most OIympia wins in her division’s history, but she has the most of any overall pro wins ever in any category with 53. Even though she doesn’t have the most muscle in her category, it’s also not like she’s taking token appearances on the Olympia stage. She was the runner-up in 2024 and stands a legitimate chance of earning her fourth world title in Las Vegas.

Maureen Blanquisco 2022 winner Maureen Blanquisco was not a part of the 2024 Olympia, but she was sitting in the front row during prejudging and likely calculating her return to the stage. She will try to make history herself by trying to regain the title after losing it onstage. If she can, she would be the second to do it. Jennifer Dorie was the first when she beat Blanquisco in 2023.

Top Contenders

Aimee Delgado

A common discussion is sports is “who’s got next” when the legends and current champions move on. Many fans and experts feel the answer for Bikini is Aimee Delgado. She has been dominant away from the Olympia stage and took fourth in Las Vegas one year ago. She has held her own on the biggest stages and is looking to take the final step to the top at Resorts World Theater this year.

Jasmine Gonzalez

Bronze went to Jasmine Gonzalez last year, which came as a surprise to many that don’t watch the division on a regular basis. However, the United States Marine veteran proved that she is a threat to everyone in the lineup. She has said that she looks forward to showcasing herself in Las Vegas when she sees the judges and fans onstage.

“I’ve been able to achieve something I never imagined having.”

Vania Auguste

Vania Auguste was fifth in 2024 but is no stranger to making history. Earlier this season, she was the first African American to win the Bikini International. That confidence boost and validation as an elite competitor can do many things for an athlete, and it will be interesting to see how she capitalizes on it in Las Vegas.

Who do you think will leave Las Vegas with a trophy and gold medal?

Who do you think will leave Las Vegas with a trophy and gold medal?