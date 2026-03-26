With Samson Dauda currently in a rebuilding phase, there’s only one Englishman who will make the short journey to Birmingham for the 2026 Arnold UK, and he hopes to make a statement in the process. Here’s what you need to know about rising star, Abou Konate.

The official lineup for the 2026 Arnold UK Classic lists Open bodybuilding superstars like recent Arnold Classic U.S. winnersAndrew Jacked and 2022 champion Brandon Curry, along with top contenders like Martin Fitzwater and Mohamed Foda. But there’s also a fresh face readying for the stage in Birmingham, as British bodybuilder Abou Konate is the only homegrown talent set to tread the boards in the Open category this year.

Who is Abou Konate?

Raised in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Konate was born in Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan, before becoming a British citizen and has been training since the age of 12, documenting both his physical transformation and bodybuilding progress for over a decade on YouTube.

Abou Konate’s Bodybuilding Achievements

Konate won his first competitions back-to-back in 2015, at the age of 16, and has gone on to claim various prestigious victories since then. In 2021, he won three major trophies in the Classic division, taking first place in the NPC Worldwide Kingdom Classic, NPC Worldwide Ryan Terry Classic and then earning his IFBB Pro Card at the NPC Worldwide Ben Weider Classic UK.

In 2024, Konate announced that under coach Stefan Keinzl, he was prepping for a move to the Open division, and had increased his weight to 280 pounds/127kg.

What are Abou Konate’s Chances at the 2026 Arnold UK?

Konate’s Open debut came at the 2026 Detroit Pro, where he placed 11th in the category. He was beaten by the likes of Patrick Moore, Blessing Awodibu, and Mohamed Foda, who are all set to complete at the Arnold UK. Then there’s the Arnold U.S. winner, Andrew Jacked, and other top contenders like Martin “The Martian” Fitzwater to compete with, so this young lion’s Arnold debut will be a chance to gather experience on the big stage and make a statement, while figuring out the progress he needs to make in the years ahead. And, since he’s yet to turn 30, the future could be very bright for this big Brit. Konate says that one of his biggest dreams is to qualify for the Mr Olympia event.

To follow Abou Konate on Instagram, click here.