In December of 2020, the bodybuilding world was shocked when Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay upset reigning Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry and seven-time champion Phil Heath to become the 16th man to hold bodybuilding’s biggest title. Wouldn’t it be great to find out more about the number one bodybuilder on the planet?

Ramy’s coach, Dennis James, thought so, and that is why he had Mr. Olympia as the first guest on his new podcast. “The Menace Podcast” will premiere on April 4th at 6 pm EST/3 pm PST on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel. It will also soon be available to listen to on Spotify. As a part of the in-depth discussion between champion and coach, Elssbiay spoke about the sport he wanted to play before beginning his bodybuilding career.

“From the beginning because I watched Muhammad Ali, I wanted to be a boxer. I wanted to be a good boxer.”

Imagine Elssbiay in the ring with the likes of Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. Could he have won the world title in that sport as well?

Among the other topics that James and Elssbiay discuss are the feeling of returning to Egypt as Mr. Olympia and receiving the hero’s welcome he got once his flight landed. James also asks Elssbiay who he feels could be the biggest threat to his title now that he will be preparing to compete as the champion instead of the challenger.

Elssbiay hasn’t done many interviews since winning the title. So you don’t want to miss this at-length conversation between James and the Sandow winner. Subscribe to the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel now so you don’t miss the premiere of “The Menace” podcast when it drops this Sunday.