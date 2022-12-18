28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
There was a thunderous ovation for Chris Bumstead as he was awarded his fourth consecutive Classic Physique O title in Las Vegas during Olympia Weekend 2022. Here is a look at the top 10:
Chris Bumstead – $50,000
Ramon Rocha Queiroz – $20,000
Urs Kalecinski – $10,000
Breon Ansley – $6,000
Mike Sommerfeld – $4,000
Terrence Ruffin
Fabian Mayr
Wesley Vissers
Alex Cambronero
Michael Daboul