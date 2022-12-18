There was a thunderous ovation for Chris Bumstead as he was awarded his fourth consecutive Classic Physique O title in Las Vegas during Olympia Weekend 2022. Here is a look at the top 10:

Chris Bumstead – $50,000
Ramon Rocha Queiroz – $20,000
Urs Kalecinski – $10,000
Breon Ansley – $6,000
Mike Sommerfeld – $4,000
Terrence Ruffin
Fabian Mayr
Wesley Vissers
Alex Cambronero
Michael Daboul

2022 Olympia Weekend Event in Las Vegas

2022 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Bodybuilding Biggest Event of the Year

Topics: