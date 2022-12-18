There was a thunderous ovation for Chris Bumstead as he was awarded his fourth consecutive Classic Physique O title in Las Vegas during Olympia Weekend 2022. Here is a look at the top 10:

Chris Bumstead – $50,000

Ramon Rocha Queiroz – $20,000

Urs Kalecinski – $10,000

Breon Ansley – $6,000

Mike Sommerfeld – $4,000

Terrence Ruffin

Fabian Mayr

Wesley Vissers

Alex Cambronero

Michael Daboul