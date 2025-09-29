As the six-time consecutive Classic Physique Olympia champion, Chris Bumstead has got many things right, but even legends make mistakes, as the icon shared in a cautionary tale that advises everyone to make sure they take the recommended dosage when using supplements.

“Something happened to me a couple of weeks ago,” began Bumstead via a September 23, 2025, YouTube video. “I pretty much overdosed on a natural supplement.” The star explained that when he showed an Instagram story in the aftermath, recently, many of his followers thought that the big man had been hitting the edibles. Instead, Cbum revealed that he’d accidentally taken way too much of the nootropic known as Huperzine A.

What is Huperzine A?

Huperzine A has long been used in Chinese medicine to relieve fever and inflammation, and it is thought to improve cognition in attention deficit related impairment by enhancing the signalling pathways of the brain. Generally available over the counter, Huperzine A is a nootropic, meaning that it may improve memory, increase mental alertness, or boost energy.

How Did Chris Bumstead Overdose on Huperzine A?

The bodybuilding icon explained that he was taking a manufacturer’s sample of Huperzine A rather than a particular product. “But it was supposed to be four pills,” he said. “I took eight, which I didn’t think should have been that big of a deal, went on with my day, worked out, went to the office, showered, everything was fine.”

Soon, however, Bumstead found himself flushed, and went red. He became nauseous and later threw up. Things got so bad that Bumstead couldn’t even drive home. Instead, he made it to the gym, which is part way. With sweat pouring and his heartrate pounding, Bumstead collapsed onto a couch and was so impaired that he couldn’t even work his cell phone.

“It must have been the thing I took, what’s going on?” he questioned in panic. In all, Bumstead says he was incapacitated for around four hours, keeping himself hydrated with small sips of water. “Long story short, the formula was written as 200 milligrams of Huperzine, rather than 200 micrograms,” explained the bodybuilder. “For those that don’t know; a microgram is 1,000 milligrams. So, I took double that. So, I took 2,000 times the dose of Huperzine, and it just smacked me in the face.”

Fortunately, the now retired competitor made a full recovery, but will certainly think twice before taking more pills than is recommended in future. And, excitingly, Chris Bumstead will make several appearances at the 2025 Olympia as he continues to be an ambassador for the event and wave the flag for Men’s Physique.

For more info on attending bodybuilding’s biggest show in Las Vegas from October 9 to 12, click here.