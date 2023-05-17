It’s always a special moment in bodybuilding when an Olympia champion takes part in an interview or podcast. 2008 Mr. Olympia Dexter “The Blade” Jackson was the guest on a recent episode of The Menace Podcast with host Dennis James, Chris Cormier, and Milos Sarcev. The conversation went in several directions, with each of the bodybuilding legends sharing stories from their competitive days as well as the happenings in recent events. Jackson shared a story from the early portion of his career that had Cormier trying to explain himself.

When talking about a show that Jackson and Cormier were in, the five-time Arnold Classic winner said, “I caught your girl backstage painting them abs on you. She was painting them abs.”

After James and Sarcev started reacting to what Jackson said, Cormier was quick to try to defend himself.

“Those were highlights, dog,” said the former Iron Man Pro Invitational winner four times over. “It was highlights! I learned that back in the day.”

“I gave your abs so many props,” James said in response after hearing what Jackson said. Even as Cormier was trying to explain what he was doing, Jackson doubled down on the accusation in gest.

“Painting them abs, brother. I’d seen it with my own damn eyes.”

Other highlights of this entertaining episode include Sarcev claiming he can put 30 pounds of quality msucle on anyone, his belief in using insulin for competitors, Jackson’s thoughts on special moments in his career, his experience with stem cell injections, which he said has helped him feel much better than he was feeling when he walked away from the stage at the 2020 Mr. Olympia contest, and much more.

