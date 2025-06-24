The Menace Podcast’s host, Dennis James and his regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier were joined by Edward Ali Kargbo for episode 237 of “TMP.” And, during the show, Kargbo earned praise from fans who were impressed by his willingness to engage in some impromptu posing.

Kargbo had explained to the crew that he first started building his body using makeshift equipment that he’d constructed for himself, such as filling wheel rims filled with cement. Originally from Seirra Leone, Eddy then moved to Dubai, where he became an IFBB Pro.

In 2024, he placed fifth in the Dubai Pro, but sadly only made 10th place this year. Kargbo is still relatively new to the sport however, and many people feel that he has a bright future ahead. This was evident when the big man accepted an impromptu challenge from “The Menace.”

Edward Ali Kargbo’s Impromptu Pose on ‘The Menace Podcast’

“Maybe we can do something to help you out,” said Dennis. “Edward, would it be possible for you just to take off your shirt, to give us a front double biceps and a back double biceps?” While this put Kargbo on the spot, he wasted no time in accepting the challenge, revealing huge bicep peaks and a wide lat spread. James then asked for a side-chest pose. “Might as well do ‘em all, right?” he noted to Sarcev’s amusement. “You’re here already,” encouraged Cormier. “Beautiful,” acknowledged Sarcev. In fact, the TMP panel seriously put Kargbo through his paces, and he didn’t disappoint.

Eddy’s willingness to collect feedback was not lost on the show’s regular viewers either. “This guy is a different breed for sure,” wrote one fan on YouTube. “He said, ‘u want poses? No problem.’ Didn’t care about lights, video quality, time of the day, nothing, haha. Most bodybuilders would never do that so close to a show.”

This sentiment was shared by many. “Mad props to Edward for being the only guest to never be afraid to peel off and pose,” wrote another fan. “Crazy muscularity!” commented yet another. “Never heard of him until now,” admitted another impressed user. “Fun to learn about these new up and coming freaks!”

There’s no doubt that Kargbo won himself a ton of fans on “TMP.” To watch the complete episode, where the guys also discussed Kargbo’s origins and career in bodybuilding so far, see below.