If you thought the bodybuilding world would pause for breath following the 2025 Olympia, you better think again, because the EVLS Prague Pro has made a huge impact on the road to becoming the industry’s best bodybuilder. From emerging contenders to emotional roads to redemption, here’s five things we learned over the weekend.

Martin Fitzwater is On a Mission to Become the 2026 Mr Olympia

“The Martian” lived up to his name at the Prague Pro by bringing an out of this world physique that presented muscle fullness, combined with the much-coveted conditioning that legends of the past have been yearning to see. During the past year, Fitzwater says he has worked on his confidence by finding his flow on stage.

After beating Chris Bumstead in Prague last year, Fitzwater would find himself up against the 2024 Mr Olympia, Samson Dauda this year, but still came out on top. “Most cool, calm, and composed I’ve ever been on the stage,” explained Fitzwater of his epic showing in Europe. “I also know that the physique I am bringing now is something very, very dangerous. That, anyone is going to have to be at their best to beat me.” No doubt, Martin Fitzwater is on a mission to become the 2026 Mr Olympia.

Samson Dauda is on the road to redemption

The Nigerian Lion, Samson Dauda was king of the bodybuilding jungle after winning the 2024 Mr Olympia competition, but he admits that dropping too much weight to streamline his physique led to a heart breaking fourth place in 2025. In the two-weeks between the Olympia and the Prague Pro, Dauda was able to pack on some serious pounds and present a much more competitive look on the night, but he’ll have to settle for second place thanks to Fitzwater’s showstopping performance. Still, having shown great improvement in so little time, Dauda remains dangerous on any bodybuilding stage.

Keone Pearson Makes His Open Debut

Three-time 212 Olympia Champion, Keone Pearson had been toying with making his Open debut for some time, so all eyes were on “The Prodigy” in Prague. On the night, he managed an impressive fourth place behind Martin Fitzwater, Samson Dauda, and Michal Krizanek.

“The goal was to see how I stack up with the bigger guy, and I can tell you; I hold my own up there!” wrote Pearson following the show via Instagram. “I love the work and I’m going to keep working, you better believe that.”

Terrence Ruffin Kept His Composure for a Classic Masterclass

Terrence Ruffin motored through an eventful performance in the Classic division in Prague after a technical error meant that his routine was abruptly cut off too soon. Fortunately, he was given the chance to complete his presentation in full and wowed the crowd in the process. Having placed third in the Classic division just two weeks ago at the 2025 Olympia, “Ruff Diesel” claimed first-place honors in Prague and will likely be a huge threat to current Olympian, Ramon Rocha Queiroz.

Prague is Becoming a Pivotal Competition on the Road to Olympia

The EVLS Prague Pro proves that rather than rest up following the Olympia, competitors are more eager than ever before to set the tone for the year ahead. In the Open division, the field became as unpredictable as ever, with Dauda back on the hunt, and Fitzwater stamping his authority on the event, while up-and-comers like Brandon Pearson and Michal Krizanek also made their presence felt. Also on the night, Yinka Majolagbe had his best result to date after winning the 212 division, and Emile Walker took the Men’s Physique trophy. The full list of winners was as follows:

Men’s Open Division winner : Martin Fitzwater

: Martin Fitzwater Men’s Classic : Terrence Ruffin

: Terrence Ruffin Men’s Physique : Emile Walker

: Emile Walker Men’s 212: Yinka Majolagbe

Yinka Majolagbe Figure: Dorethane Agathina

Dorethane Agathina Bikini: Jasmine Gonzalez

Jasmine Gonzalez Wellness: Chelsey Warnes

