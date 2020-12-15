One of the most effective ways to leave an impression with your base is to leave a crate of your product at their front door.

In early fall, in an effort to keep IFBB athletes hydrated in their Olympia training efforts, Northern Chill, the quickly expanding producers of naturally alkaline mineral spring water, shipped a generous “contest prep” supply of its bottled water to a number of Olympia competitors at their respective gyms.

The feedback from the care package was as huge as the shipments themselves. IFBB athletes including two-time Olympia Women’s Physique defending champion Shanique Grant, Olympia 212 contenders Hidetata Yamagishi and Shaun Clarida and IFBB Bikini competitor Ashlyn Brown all shared their aqua enthusiasm on social media.

“CAN YA’LL TELL IM PSYCHED ABOUT MY @DRINKCHILLH2O #NORTHERNCHILL DROP OFF TODAY?!” Grant recently wrote in a recent Instagram post.

As one of the key sponsors for this year’s Olympia Weekend, which was recently moved to Orlando, FL’s Orange County Convention Center on Dec. 17-20 Northern Chill CEO Curt Kufner says his company’s been inspired to help by the efforts the Olympia athletes show day in and day out in preparation for bodybuilding’s biggest event.

“This is our way of supporting their contest prep efforts, making sure these elite athletes are armed with the highest form of hydration as they prepare for the most important event of the year,” Kufner recently said.

As each IFBB has been dialing in their training, conditioning, and diets for next week’s event, adding ample amounts of Northern Chill can be considered a supplement, Each bottle of Northern Chill, who earlier in the year donated more than 50,000 cases of its water to first responders, contains the essential nutrients and minerals including bicarbonate, which helps regulate the pH level in the body; calcium, a key mineral for bone and teeth health; magnesium, which is essential in helping produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body’s main source of energy; sodium, perhaps the body’s most important mineral, which helps balance the water levels in and around your cells and maintain blood pressure levels; chloride, which is essential for helping maintain hydration among athletes; and potassium, which helps kidney and heart function including the prevention of kidney stones.

“The Olympia opportunity is the perfect fit for our brand as we look to introduce Northern Chill to the global fitness community,” he recently said. “Northern Chill’s naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes have been known to help regulate nerve & muscle function among other benefits that help our bodies function more effectively.”

The Mr. Olympia, recently acquired by Jake Wood has been the highest symbol of achievement in the world of physique and fitness competition for more than a half century. In recent years, the Olympia brand has expanded to serve as a showcase for the overall fitness movement.